Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.
Updated 2/5/2020 10:54 AM
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery was fell .80 cent at $5.5940 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 2.80 cents at $3.7960 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 3 cents at $3.0740 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off .40 cent at 8.8020 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was off .34 cent at $1.2168 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .48 cent at $1.3650 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .25 cent at .5710 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.