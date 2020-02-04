Michigan State's Dantonio announces retirement
Updated 2/4/2020 2:59 PM
Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run as coach in which he guided Michigan State to heights the Spartans hadn't reached in decades.
The school announced Dantonio's decision in a news release. Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while Michigan State seeks a replacement for Dantonio.
Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State's coach and won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The last of those three seasons included a trip to the College Football Playoff, but the Spartans declined after that. They went 7-6 this past season.
