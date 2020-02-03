Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft with 128 passengers on board makes safe emergency landing at Madrid airport
Updated 2/3/2020 1:10 PM
MADRID -- Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft with 128 passengers on board makes safe emergency landing at Madrid airport.
