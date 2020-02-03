2 dead in shooting at university residence hall in Texas

COMMERCE, Texas -- Two people were killed and a third person was wounded in a shooting Monday at a dormitory at a university in Texas, police said.

Students and employees were told to shelter in place as a precaution after the shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce. The university said there were three gunshot victims at its Pride Rock residence hall, and two people were confirmed dead.

The third person was taken to a hospital. Classes were canceled for the day.

Commerce is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Larry Cooper III, a freshman who lives in the Pride Rock residence hall, told the Dallas Morning News that he left his room Monday just before the shelter-in-place was announced. He said he was waiting in a friend's room on the first floor of the residence hall.

'There's police blocking the doorways, but other than that we're all just kind of sitting in and waiting on the news to happen,' Cooper said.

Last October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students.