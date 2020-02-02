Getafe climbs into 3rd place in Spain with 2-0 win at Bilbao

BARCELONA, Spain -- Getafe won 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao to rise into third place in the Spanish league on Sunday.

DamiÃ¡n SuÃ¡rez opened the scoring for Getafe in the 36th minute when the right back showed the skills of a forward by working two quick passing combinations with teammates before dribbling by the last defender and scoring.

Striker Jaime Mata doubled the lead five minutes after halftime by converting a penalty after a handball in the box by Bilbao defender ÃÃ±igo Lekue.

Ibai GÃ³mez hit the crossbar for Bilbao in the final minutes but the chance was a rarity in a game dominated by the visitors' tough defending, which took Bilbao out of the match at its San MamÃ©s Stadium.

Coached JosÃ© BordalÃ¡s is considered one of the top coaches in Spain after turning the modest Getafe into one of the most competitive sides in the league despite its lack of individual talent. Getafe almost qualified for the Champions League last season and it is back in the fight again this campaign. It has won three in a row and six of its last eight league matches.

'We have a concept of the way we want to play football and we remain faithful to it no matter where we play,' SuÃ¡rez said. 'This is the result of hard work and motivation.'

Getafe moved one point above Sevilla before it hosts AlavÃ©s later.

OTHER RESULTS

LeganÃ©s substitute Ã"scar RodrÃ­guez scored from a free kick deep in stoppage time to snatch a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad and move the club closer to escaping the drop zone.

Real Betis drew 1-1 at Eibar.

Barcelona hosts Levante later needing to win to close the six-point gap with leader Real Madrid.

