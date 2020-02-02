Hillmon leads Michigan women past No. 18 Iowa 78-63

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Naz Hillmon scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 78-63 win over No. 18 Iowa on Sunday.

Hillmon shot 14 of 19 from the floor in her seventh double-double this season.

The Wolverines (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) got their first win over a ranked opponent this season. Amy Dilk added 14 points and six assists, and Akienreh Johnson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Alexis Sevillian led Iowa with 15 points. The Hawkeyes (18-4, 9-2) had won nine in a row.

NO. 23 NORTHWESTERN 82, PENN STATE 59

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Lindsey Pulliam and Veronica Burton scored 19 points apiece, leading Northwestern to the road win.

Abbie Wolf had 15 points for the Wildcats, who moved into a tie with Iowa atop the Big Ten, a half-game in front of Maryland.

Northwestern (19-3, 9-2) outscored Penn State 29-7 in the third quarter.

Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (7-15, 1-10) with 16 points.

___

