Indianapolis Council has historic number of LGBTQ members

INDIANAPOLIS -- Four members of the Indianapolis City-County Council openly identify as members of the LGBTQ community, which is the most ever for the legislative body, according to a published report.

Newly-elected member Ali Brown, who is bisexual, said none of the candidates won in November for that reason.

'None of that was part of (anything) groundbreaking or anything like that," Brown told the Indianapolis Star in a story published Sunday. 'It was just something that was.'

But LGBTQ advocates hope it means their concerns are better heard.

"The only expectation we have is that they listen to our community and provide a voice to the issues important to our community," said Chris Handberg, executive director of Indy Pride. 'Whereas in the past, we have not had easy access to lawmakers and politicians and leaders to be able to provide some of that.'

The candidates were elected as part of a Democratic wave on the council. Indiana's legislature is overwhelmingly Republican.

Zach Adamson was the first openly-gay man on the council. He was first elected in 2011 re-elected in November. The others elected for the first time were Brown, Keith Potts, who is gay, and Ethan Evans.