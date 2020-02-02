Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash between train and car

 

Associated Press
Updated 2/2/2020 2:09 PM

AUSTIN, Ind. -- Indiana State Police announced an investigation Sunday into a crash between a train and a car that left one person dead and two others seriously injured in Scott County.

The collision happened Saturday around 5 p.m. between a northbound CSX train and a 2005 Nissan traveling westbound in Austin, authorities said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Twenty-two-year-old Stephanie R. Trabue of Scottsburg was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner. Two other passengers in the vehicle, including a juvenile, were flown to a hospital for possible life-threatening injuries.

State police began working returned to the scene Sunday for their investigation. They will complete an inspection of the scene and likely request and review toxicology reports, officials said.

