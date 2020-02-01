Notre Dame 80, Georgia Tech 72
Updated 2/1/2020 2:02 PM
Halftime_Notre Dame 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 4-18 (Alvarado 3-7, Parham 1-3, Cole 0-1, Moore 0-1, Wright 0-2, Usher 0-4), Notre Dame 9-24 (Pflueger 2-2, Gibbs 2-4, Goodwin 2-4, Mooney 2-5, Laszewski 1-3, Djogo 0-1, Hubb 0-5). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 38 (Banks 9), Notre Dame 28 (Mooney 10). Assists_Georgia Tech 9 (Wright 4), Notre Dame 13 (Hubb 5). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 22, Notre Dame 9.
