Men wanted by police in Seattle shooting arrested in Nevada

SEATTLE -- Two men who investigators say were involved in a downtown Seattle shooting that killed one person and injured seven others were arrested Saturday, the Seattle Police Department said.

The Seattle Times and the Las Vegas Review-Journal report that Marquise Tolbert, 24, and William Tolliver, 24, were booked into jail in Clark County, Nevada, jail records show.

Tolbert and Tolliver were identified by police as suspects last week after the Jan. 22 shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street. Records show both have lengthy arrest records.

A third suspect injured in the shooting was located by police at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The shooting was one of several violent incidents in a part of the city long known for rampant drug use and street unrest.

Business groups implored officials to improve public safety. And while crime rates in Seattle are low compared to other big cities, critics say mayhem downtown '" from shootings, to drug dealing and the effects of the city's ongoing homelessness crisis '" makes locals and tourists feel unsafe.