The Latest: Australian Open roof closed because of heat

A spectator cools down in a front of a fan spraying water as qualifying matches continue ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The season's opening Grand Slam event begins here Monday Jan. 20. Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

4 p.m.

With the temperature soaring to 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius), the mixed doubles semifinals have been played under a closed roof at Rod Laver Arena.

The Australian Open's 'heat stress reading' reached a maximum level of 5.

In addition to shutting the main stadium's roof, tournament officials postponed the start of play for junior and wheelchair competition because those were scheduled for smaller courts that do not have a retractable roof.

A brief rain shower in the afternoon helped lower the temperature to about 100 degrees (40 Celsius).

