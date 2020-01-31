Deadline Day: Man United bids for King, Arsenal signs Soares

Southampton's Cedric Soares, left, and West Ham United's Declan Rice in action during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Saturday Dec. 14, 2019. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Associated Press

Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enters the field for the English League Cup semifinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Associated Press

LONDON -- Manchester United's business in the January transfer window might not be finished.

On the final day of the window on Friday, United is trying to sign a striker and has made an offer for Bournemouth's Josh King, who spent time at Old Trafford as a teenager.

"It's going to be (a decision) between the chief executive and owner,' Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said. 'I love Josh as a player and person. I know what Manchester United means to him with his history with the club, so I understand his position."

Howe said he would be 'very reluctant' to let King leave.

'With a day to go in the window, it's very difficult to find a replacement,' said Howe, whose team is in the Premier League's relegation zone with 14 games left.

King, who is currently out injured, joined United in 2008 when he turned 16 and played under United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the club's reserve team. He never played for the senior team and went out on loan to several clubs before leaving for Blackburn in 2013.

Solskjaer is short of striker options with Marcus Rashford injured.



United completed the signing of attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in a deal that could be worth up to 80 million euros ($88 million).

'We've followed him for years,' Solskjaer said Friday about Fernandes, "but he has grown gradually in that period as well. More and more mature, more and more assured performances.

'He's a great leader of his team and, even with all the speculation that has been around him, probably every club in Europe linked with him, he's stayed focused and played some fantastic football for Sporting.'

In the first major move of deadline day in England, Portugal defender Cedric Soares joined Arsenal on loan from Southampton until the end of the season, when his contract will have expired at the south-coast club.

The transfer window closes in England at 11 p.m. (2300 GMT).

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports