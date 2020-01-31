Purdue looks to extend streak vs Northwestern

Purdue (11-10, 4-6) vs. Northwestern (6-14, 1-9)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Northwestern. Purdue has won by an average of 11 points in its last seven wins over the Wildcats. Northwestern's last win in the series came on March 9, 2014, a 74-65 win.

TEAM LEADERS: Trevion Williams is averaging 11.2 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Boilermakers. Eric Hunter Jr. is also a key contributor, accounting for 10 points per game. The Wildcats have been led by Miller Kopp, who is averaging 13.3 points.MIGHTY MILLER: Kopp has connected on 38.7 percent of the 106 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 21 over the last three games. He's also converted 86 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Northwestern is 0-13 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic has attempted 113 3-pointers and connected on 38.1 percent of them, and is 5 for 25 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Purdue defense has allowed only 60.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 13th-best mark in the country. The Northwestern offense has produced just 65.5 points through 20 games (ranked 277th among Division I teams).

