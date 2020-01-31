 

Barcelona at Bilbao, Madrid hosts Sociedad in Copa del Rey

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/31/2020 8:56 AM

MADRID -- Barcelona will visit Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, and Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad.

Barcelona has won a record 30 cup titles, followed by Bilbao with 24.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Also, defending champion Valencia will visit Granada, while MirandÃ©s, the only second-division club left, will host Villarreal.

MirandÃ©s, a small team from a northern town of about 35,000 people, upset Sevilla 3-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. MirandÃ©s reached the semifinals in the 2011-12 edition while playing in the third division.

The matches will be played from Feb. 4-6.

The Copa del Rey is being played in single-elimination games this season, except in the semifinals.

