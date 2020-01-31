Hertha signs Matheus Cunha from title-chasing Leipzig

Brazil's Matheus Cunha celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Bolivia during a South America Olympic qualifying U23 soccer matchÂ at Centenario stadium in Armenia, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Associated Press

Brazil's Matheus Cunha, center, strikes the ball in an attempt to score against Bolivia during a South America Olympic qualifying U23 soccer matchÂ at Centenario stadium in Armenia, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Associated Press

BERLIN -- Hertha Berlin signed Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from title contender Leipzig on Friday.

The 20-year-old Cunha, who has struggled at Leipzig, is Hertha's fourth signing of the transfer window. Hertha said he joined on a 'long-term contract,' without giving any further details.

Cunha played 25 Bundesliga games for Leipzig last season but has been restricted this season to 10 league appearances, mostly off the bench, for a combined 273 minutes and one goal.

He is currently with Brazil's under-23 national team at the South American qualifying tournament for the Olympics, which ends Feb. 9.

Hertha has upped its spending with backing from investor Lars Windhorst, but is still in 13th place in the Bundesliga.

Earlier this month, the club spent an estimated 58 million euros ($64 million) on signing Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan, Santiago Ascacibar from Stuttgart and Lucas Tousart from Lyon.

Tousart won't arrive until the offseason, however, after being loaned back to the French team until the end of the season.

Cunha replaces forward Davie Selke, who has been loaned by Hertha to relegation-threatened Werder Bremen. The 25-year-old German has scored once in 19 games for Hertha this season.

