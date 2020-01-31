 

Former FBI translator to learn fate for doctored transcript

  • FILE - This Saturday, May 4, 2019, file booking photo provided by the Alexandria, Va. Sheriff's Office shows Abdirizak Jaji Raghe Wehelie, of Burke, Va. Wehelie of Burke, Virginia, pleaded guilty in November to making false statements. He will be sentenced Friday in federal court in Alexandria. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP)

    FILE - This Saturday, May 4, 2019, file booking photo provided by the Alexandria, Va. Sheriff's Office shows Abdirizak Jaji Raghe Wehelie, of Burke, Va. Wehelie of Burke, Virginia, pleaded guilty in November to making false statements. He will be sentenced Friday in federal court in Alexandria. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted1/31/2020 7:00 AM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- A former FBI translator will learn Friday whether he faces a prison sentence after he admitted doctoring transcripts when his own name came up on intercepts of phone calls placed by a terrorism suspect.

Abdirizak Wehelie of Burke, Virginia, pleaded guilty in November to making false statements. He will be sentenced in federal court in Alexandria.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Wehelie, 68, admitted he marked himself down as an "unidentified male" when a target of FBI surveillance left a message on Wehelie's cellphone in 2012, while Wehelie was working as a contract linguist for the FBI. The person who called Wehelie was under investigation at the time for helping a person join al-Shabab, a militant Somali group designated as terrorists by the U.S.

Wehelie is asking for probation. Sentencing guidelines call for a term of zero to six months.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 