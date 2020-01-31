The Latest: Guatemala, Salvador block visitors from China

People wear face masks as they shop at a meat market in Shanghai, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The U.S. advised against all travel to China as the number of cases of a worrying new virus spiked more than tenfold in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period reported Friday. Associated Press

Children wearing masks, play in a park in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Friday that all schools will remain closed until March 2, as part of measures to contain the spread of a new virus in the region. Lam said the closure could be extended further depending on the spread of the coronavirus, which has sickened thousands in neighbouring China. Associated Press

Medical workers prepare to check passengers arriving from Beijing at the Yaroslavsky railway station in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Russia has reported the first two cases of a new virus in the country. Associated Press

Tourists from the Wuhan area walk off of a chartered plane taking them home from Bangkok at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. A group of Chinese tourists who have been trapped in Thailand since Wuhan was locked down due to an outbreak of new virus returned to China on Friday. (Chinatopix via AP) Associated Press

French passengers leave in buses a military air base, Friday Jan.31, 2020 in Istres, southern France after arriving by plane from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan. A planeload of French citizens from the virus-hit city of Wuhan has landed in southern France on Friday, and its passengers are being taken to a Mediterranean vacation resort for 14 days of quarantine. Associated Press

Chinese tourists wear masks in Rome, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Italy banned all flights coming from and going to China as European countries have stepped up their response to the new virus that has sickened thousands of people in China and reached 19 other countries. Associated Press

At least two Central American countries say they will turn back visitors who have recently been in China.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei announced Friday that the country would not allow the entry of foreigners who had been in China during the previous 15 days. He also declared a health alert at the country's sea and airports.

El Salvador's deputy health minister, Francisco AlabÃ­, said flights from China had been suspended, though there are no such regularly scheduled flights. China's embassy in El Salvador sent a tweet urging Chinese citizens to suspend planned visits to the country. It said El Salvador had turned away at least one passenger due to a recent trip to China.

No cases of the virus had been confirmed in Latin America as of Friday.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China as an outbreak of a new virus spreads.

American Airlines says it's suspending flights beginning Friday through March 27. The company cited the U.S. State Department's decision to advise against all travel to China. The decision also comes a day after the pilots' union at American Airlines sued to stop the carrier from flying to China.

Delta says its suspension will not take effect until Feb. 6 to ensure that customers looking to exit China can do so. Delta's suspension will last until April 30.

Delta and American are the first U.S. carriers to suspend service to China amid the outbreak. Several European airlines also have suspended service.

The virus has sickened nearly 10,000 people worldwide in just two months and killed more than 200.

China's ambassador in Geneva says the World Health Organization's decision to declare a virus outbreak a global emergency was warranted but cautions against 'unnecessary panic' or 'excessive measures' in response.

Chen Xu spoke to reporters Friday, a day after the U.N. health body made the declaration, mainly believing it could help countries with weaker health systems gear up for the response.

Chen said China was ready to help African countries, in particular, 'both in terms of finance and in terms of materials.' China has been expanding its economic footprint in the resource-rich continent.

He and health care adviser Feng Yong acknowledged that China could also use international support. Feng said China could use face masks and protective suits.

