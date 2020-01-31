 

Exxon Mobil, Amgen fall; Amazon, IBM rise

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/31/2020 4:17 PM

NEW YORK -- Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Amazon.com Inc., up $134.04 to $2,008.72

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The online retailer blew past Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts as Prime membership surged.

Visa Inc., down $9.24 to $198.97

The payment processing giant reported weak fiscal first-quarter revenue.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $2.67 to $62.12

The energy company's profit slid in the fourth quarter and fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Amgen Inc., down $10.10 to $216.05

The drug developer's profit forecast for the year fell far short of Wall Street expectations.

Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $13.53 to $190.91

The maker of Ugg footwear raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting good third-quarter financial results.

Caterpillar Inc., down $4.02 to $131.35

The construction equipment company and bellwether for the industrial sector gave investors a weak profit forecast for 2020.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

International Business Machines Corp., up $6.96 to $143.73

Ginni Rometty, the first female CEO in technology company's century-long history, is leaving the helm in April.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., down $13.42 to $48.88

The wrestling entertainment company said co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson will resign immediately.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 