No. 4 UConn beats Cincinnati 80-50, AAC win streak at 129

Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) pulls down a rebound over Cincinnati's IImar'I Thomas, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Storrs, Conn. Associated Press

Connecticut's Megan Walker, right, shoots over Cincinnati's Angel Rizor in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Storrs, Conn. Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. -- Crystal Dangerfield scored 24 points, Megan Walker added 21 points and 11 rebounds and No. 4 UConn beat Cincinnati 80-50 Thursday night to win its 129th straight American Athletic Conference game.

Olivia Nelson Ododa and Christyn Williams each chipped in with 12 points for the Huskies (19-1, 9-0 American), who led just 35-31 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.

Antoinette Miller had 19 points for the Bearcats (13-7, 4-3), who had won four of their last five games. IImar'I Thomas, the conference's leading scorer, scored 12 points, almost nine below her season average.

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 86, NOTRE DAME 54

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Dana Evans returned to her home state and scored 17 points and Louisville won its 13th straight game, routing overmatched Notre Dame.

Jazmine Jones scored 14 points, Kylee Shook 12 and Elizabeth Balogun 11 for the Cardinals (21-1, 10-0 ACC).

Katlyn Gilbert scored 18 points and Sam Brunelle had 17 for the Irish (7-14, 2-7), who have lost eight home games this season.

NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 79, CLEMSON 60

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Aislinn Konig had 23 points off a career-best seven 3-pointers and North Carolina State won its sixth straight.

The Wolfpack (20-1, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) reached 20 wins for a fifth straight season.

The Tigers (7-14, 3-7) lost their 11th straight to North Carolina State.

Shania Meertens led Clemson with 14 points.

NO. 13 KENTUCKY 62, MISSOURI 47

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Amanda Paschal stepped in for injured star Rhyne Howard and scored a career-high 18 points to lead Kentucky over Missouri.

The Wildcats announced before the game that Howard, who leads the Southeastern Conference and is third in the country in scoring at 23.2 points a game, would be out until mid-February with a broken pinky finger on her left hand. She was injured in the third quarter of Monday's win over Auburn.

Chasity Patterson scored 12 points and Blair Green had 11 for Kentucky (17-3, 6-2), which went 4 of 16 from 3-point range but shot 45.5% overall.

Aijha Blackwell led Missouri (5-16, 2-6) with 17 points. The Tigers were 2 of 18 behind the arc, shot 31% overall and had 20 turnovers.

BOSTON COLLEGE 65, NO. 14 FLORIDA STATE 56

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Emma Guy had 21 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Boston College never trailed after halftime in a win over Florida State.

Marnelle Garraud added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Taylor Soule had her fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (11-9, 4-5 ACC).

Nicki Ekhomu had 19 points for the Seminoles (17-4, 6-4). Kiah Gillespie added 12 points and Morgan Jones scored 10 for the Seminoles.

NO. 17 MARYLAND 85, OHIO STATE 65

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Kaila Charles scored 19 points to lead five Maryland players in double figures in a win over Ohio State.

Shakira Austin and Taylor Mikesell each scored 15 points for Maryland (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten), which has won six straight games since losing at Iowa on Jan. 9. Blair Watson had nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four blocks, Diamond Miller scored 13 points and Stephanie Jones had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Braxtin Miller scored 15 points, and Dorka Juhasz had 14 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State (11-9, 4-5).

NO. 18 IOWA 77, PENN STATE 66

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Kathleen Doyle had 23 points and eight assists and Iowa extended its winning streak to nine games with a win over Penn State.

McKenna Warnock scored 16 points, Alexis Sevillian 15 and Makenzie Meyer 14 for Iowa.

Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (7-14, 1-9) with 19 points and Makenna Marisa scored 10.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25