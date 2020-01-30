Judge says Johnson & Johnson must pay nearly $344 million for deceptively marketing pelvic mesh devices for women
Updated 1/30/2020 5:20 PM
SAN DIEGO -- Judge says Johnson & Johnson must pay nearly $344 million for deceptively marketing pelvic mesh devices for women.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.