Grains lower, livestock mixed.
Updated 1/30/2020 11:10 AM
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery lost 7.80 cents at $5.5560 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 4.60 cents at $3.80 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 3.20 cents at $3.0740 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 13 cents at 8.8220 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was off .50 cent at $1.2175 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .10 cent at $1.4245 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell 4.20 cents at .6130 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.