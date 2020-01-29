Authorities find longest Southwest border smuggling tunnel
Updated 1/29/2020 3:42 PM
SAN DIEGO -- U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than three-quarters of a mile from Tijuana, Mexico, into the San Diego area.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release that the tunnel originates in an industrial area in Mexico and extends a total of 4,309 feet. (1,313 meters).
Following the discovery in late August 2019, Mexican law enforcement identified the tunnel entrance and members of the San Diego Tunnel Task Force began mapping the tunnel from Mexico, the agency said.
The next longest tunnel in the U.S. was discovered in San Diego in 2014. It was 2,966 feet (904 meters) long.
