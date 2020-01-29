Record sales push Tesla to 2nd straight quarterly profit
Updated 1/29/2020 4:28 PM
DETROIT -- Record electric vehicle sales in the fourth quarter helped to push Tesla Inc. to its second-straight quarterly profit, giving bullish investors optimism that sustained black ink lies ahead.
The Palo Alto, California, company said it made a net profit of $105 million from October through December, or 58 cents per share.
The fourth-quarter earnings almost certainly will continue Tesla's meteoric stock appreciation. Shares rose 6% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $616.33.
