 

1 -year-old toddler shot in head by gunman in Chicago

 
Associated Press
Updated 1/28/2020 9:52 AM

A 1-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in the head in Chicago, police said.

A man walked into a hospital on the city's far North Side with the toddler Monday night and said the shooting had occurred nearby, Chicago police said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The man indicated a gunman opened fire at him and hit the child instead, Sgt. Rocco Alioto told reporters outside the hospital. The relationship between the man and child was unclear.

The boy was transferred to a children's hospital in serious condition, police said.

More than an hour after the shooting, investigators had not located a crime scene and were still trying to verify basic details of the shooting, the Chicago Tribune reported.

"We have many questions about the timeline of events & will seek physical evidence and video to corroborate the reports,' police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

