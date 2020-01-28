 

Wienermobile pulled over in Wisconsin for traffic infraction

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/28/2020 11:27 AM

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- Oscar Mayer's iconic Wienermobile got a grilling from a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy because the driver of the giant hot dog failed to give enough room to another car on the road with emergency lights.

The deputy pulled over the Wienermobile and gave the driver a verbal warning for not following the law, the Waukesha Sheriff's Office said in a tweet posted Monday. It showed a picture of the sheriff's deputy's SUV parked behind the Wienermobile with the hashtags, #MoveOver #SlowDown #Wienermobile.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Traffic laws require vehicles to move out of the lane closest to another car that is on the side of the road with emergency lights flashing.

The first Weinermobile was created in 1936 and it has gone through several iterations since then.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 