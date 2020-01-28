Grains lower, livestock lower.
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery advanced 8.20 cents at $5.7040 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 5.40 cents at $3.84 a bushel; Mar. oats gaiined 7.80 cents at $3.0740 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 2.80 cents at 8.9520 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle fell .64 cent at $1.2268 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .15 cent at $1.4215 a pound; Feb. lean hogs rose 1.15 cents at .6675 a pound.
