No 1 Barty, 1st-timer Kenin to meet in Australian Open semis

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Top-ranked Ash Barty is a step closer to ending a long drought for Aussies at the national championship.

Barty saved set points in the 11th game and another in the tiebreaker before seizing the momentum against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in a 7-6 (6), 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena. She next faces No. 14 Sofia Kenin, who reached the semifinals at a major for the first time with a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 78-ranked Ons Jabeur.

Barty fended off eight of the nine break-point chances she faced in the first set before finally getting the upper hand when she won a 22-shot rally, defending for much of it just to stay in the point, at 3-2 in the tiebreaker.

After clinching the first set in 69 minutes, she went on a roll to take a 4-0 lead in the second and take all the momentum away from Kvitova, who beat Barty here at the same stage last year before losing the final to Naomi Osaka.

Barty rebounded from that to win her first major title at the French Open, where she beat Kenin in the fourth round. Until she arrived in Australia, Kenin's run at Roland Garros - which included a third-round upset over Serena Williams - was her best at a Grand Slam.

There's a lot of local expectation riding on Barty, who is aiming to be the first Australian woman since Chris O'Neill in 1978 to win the Australian Open. The first major of the decade may see the end of the 42-year wait, and an Australian man hasn't won since 1976. Barty is already the first Australian woman since 1984 to reach the semifinals of the home Open.

Barty doesn't expect to feel the pressure. She won her first title on home soil in Adelaide in the lead-up to this season's first major.

'I'm not going to have anything but a smile on my face when I walk out onto this court,' Barty said of her next match.

Kenin and Jabeur were both into the quarterfinals for the first time at a major.

For Kenin, who was born in Moscow but moved to the United States as a baby and grew up in Florida, the degree of difficulty will only increase.

'I'm in the semis," she said, when asked for her preference of semifinal rival. 'Anyone I play, they're playing really well."

Kenin is playing her best tennis, too. Her best previous run at Melbourne Park ended in the second round, when she lost to Simona Halep last year.

She finished last year ranked 14th, and could match Barty in one category: they were tied for most hard-court wins on the women's tour last year with 38 wins each.

Kenin's run here included a comeback win in the third round against 15-year-old Coco Gauff, when she made only nine unforced errors across the second and third sets.

In the second set against Jabeur, she saved three break points in a long sixth game, then broke serve in the seventh game to set up the win.

'It was a tough moment," Kenin said. 'I didn't know it was 10 minutes (but) it was pretty long, the game. After that I got my momentum."

Jabeur, a 25-year-old Tunisian, was the first Arab woman to make it to the last eight at a major.

'Ã think I proved that I can be in the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam, even if I have a lot of things to improve probably physically and mentally," she said. 'But I'm happy that I pushed through a lot of things. I proved to myself that I could do a lot of great things.""

In later men's quarterfinals, 20-time major winner Roger Federer was playing 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren, and seven-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic had a night match against Milos Raonic of Canada.

