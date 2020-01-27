US military says it is investigating reports of an airplane crash in Taliban-controlled territory in Afghanistan
Updated 1/27/2020 7:59 AM
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- US military says it is investigating reports of an airplane crash in Taliban-controlled territory in Afghanistan.
