Driver in crash that killed 3 of her passengers takes deal

LEXINGTON, Neb. -- A driver involved in a central Nebraska collision that killed three people in her car is scheduled to be sentenced April 3 in Lexington.

Station KRVN reported that Angelique Kampmann, 21, of Platte Center, pleaded no contest Friday to three counts of attempted vehicular homicide and one count of driving under the influence, causing serious injury. Prosecutors had reduced the charges and dropped one in return for her pleas.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Investigators have said Kampmann was driving south in the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2018, when she didn't halt at a stop sign and her car collided with an eastbound sport utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 30 near Elm Creek. Three passengers in the car - 18-year-old Ziera Nickerson, of Kearney; 27-year-old Karli Michael, of Pontiac, Illinois; and 20-year-old Donald Anderson, of Overton - all died at the scene. A fourth passenger, 18-year-old Ashley Kemp, of Kearney, was injured.

The SUV driver, Elm Creek resident Kasey Rayburn, was sentenced earlier this month to a year of probation and fined $500 for driving under the influence.

