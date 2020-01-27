Grains lower, livestock mixed.
Updated 1/27/2020 3:46 PM
Wheat for Mar. was off 1.25 cents at 5.7225 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 6.75 cents at 3.8725 a bushel, Mar. oats fell 2.75 cents at $3.0050 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans dropped 4.75 cents at $8.9725 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle fell 2.60 cents at $1.2225 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .05 cent at $1.4190 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs lost 1.27 cents at $.6595 a pound.
