Aurora promotes new hub for non profits and entrepreneurs
Updated 1/26/2020 4:42 PM
AURORA, Ill. -- Officials in Illinois' second-largest city say a new center opening this month will be a gathering place for nonprofit groups, entrepreneurs and social innovators.
City officials say the Thrive Collaborative Center in Aurora will provide low-cost space for groups and organizations to meet, along with workshops and training.
Members of the center can rent a meeting room or get a day pass. Topics for upcoming workshops include fundraising for research and non-profit leadership.
