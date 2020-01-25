No. 5 Florida St. 85, Notre Dame 84
Halftime_Florida St. 47-37. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 10-27 (Hubb 5-11, Goodwin 2-4, Mooney 1-2, Pflueger 1-3, Gibbs 1-5, Laszewski 0-2), Florida St. 12-18 (Wilkes 5-6, Polite 3-5, Walker 2-3, Gray 1-1, Vassell 1-1, Jack 0-1, Osborne 0-1). Fouled Out_Gibbs. Rebounds_Notre Dame 29 (Durham 9), Florida St. 33 (Vassell 7). Assists_Notre Dame 12 (Pflueger, Gibbs 4), Florida St. 15 (Forrest 7). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 15, Florida St. 21.
