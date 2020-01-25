 

Illinois hunters harvested more than 153,000 deer in season

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/25/2020 9:06 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Hunters brought in more than 153,000 deer during the latest archery and firearm seasons, according to updates totals that Illinois officials released this week.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said in a statement that hunters harvested 153,048 deer statewide in 2019 and early this year before the season ended on Jan. 19.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The traditional firearm season in November and December brought in the most deer, totaling 75,349. The archery season harvested 67,696 deer between October and mid-January.

The remainder of the harvest came during the brief muzzle loader season in mid-December, the late-winter deer season in late December and mid-January and during the mid-October hunt for youth hunters.

The statewide total is up slightly from last year, when the state reported 151,709 deer had been harvested.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 