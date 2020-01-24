Germany shooting: Several injured, fatalities feared
Updated 1/24/2020 8:21 AM
BERLIN -- Police in southwestern Germany say several people have been injured and some were likely killed in a shooting, and a suspect has been arrested.
Aalen police said the shooting took place Friday shortly after midday in the town of Rot am See.
Police said initial information suggests the victims and the suspect knew each other and there is no indication more suspects were involved.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.