 

Panthers' McCaffrey gives Marine 2 tickets to Super Bowl

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Updated 1/22/2020 3:09 PM

Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is sending a U.S. Marine to the Super Bowl.


McCaffrey is teaming up with USAA, the NFL's Salute to Service partner, and the Marine Corps Association & Foundation to send Sgt. Maj. Luis 'Chino' Leiva to the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

McCaffrey this season became the third player in NFL history with at least 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. He will meet with Leiva and other military members at USAA's Salute to Service Lounge during Super Bowl weekend.

Leiva joined the Marine Corps in 1990. He has been deployed to Iraq (2006-07), Afghanistan (2009-10), South Korea and Japan. Since August 2019, Leiva has been stationed at the School of Infantry East/Camp Geiger in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

He has received several honors, including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with gold star, Navy & Marine Corps Commendation Medal with four gold stars, the Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star and the Combat Action Ribbon with gold star.

'Sgt. Maj. Leiva started serving this country in the Marines before I was born and is still serving today, which is remarkable,' McCaffrey said in a statement. 'I am thankful to be able to team up with USAA and the MCA&F to award a trip to the Super Bowl to Sergeant Major Leiva and am looking forward to personally thanking him for his continued service when we meet at the Super Bowl.'

Leiva is a New York native and a Baltimore Ravens fan. He plans to attend the Super Bowl with his brother.

