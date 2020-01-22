 

Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

  • FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010 file photo, Terry Jones arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. Jones's agent says he died Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020. In a statement, his family said he died 'œafter a long, extremely brave but always good humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.'

Updated 1/22/2020 8:18 AM

LONDON -- Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. He had been suffering from dementia.

