 

NW Indiana police fatally shoot armed man during standoff

 
Associated Press
 
 
LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- A police officer fatally shot a man who refused to disarm during a standoff with officers in northwestern Indiana, police said.

The man was shot Sunday afternoon by a Lafayette police officer after officers responded to a 911 call about a man carrying a gun along a street near Jefferson High School in Lafayette.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Officers tried negotiating with the man to get him to put his weapon away, but Sgt. Mike Brown said an officer was forced to shoot him after the man refused to cooperate.

The man died from the gunshot wound. His name hasn't been released by authorities and no details have been released on what the man was doing at the time he was shot.

"It's too early in the investigation to tell what was said and the efforts that were made. After the shooting there were lifesaving efforts made by the officers to revive the man," Brown said.

Brown said no officers were injured in the incident in Lafayette, located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

