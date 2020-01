New Baylor coach Aranda sensed something special with Bears

FILE - In this April 22, 2017, file photo, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda applauds during the first half of a spring NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La. Baylor hired LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its new head coach Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, three days after the Tigers completed their undefeated national championship. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File) Associated Press

Baylor's new head football coach Dave Aranda addresses the media during an NCAA college football news conference, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2016, file photo, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is shown during a press conference in Baton Rouge, La. Baylor hired LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its new head coach Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, three days after the Tigers completed their undefeated national championship. (G. Andrew Boyd/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File) Associated Press

WACO, Texas -- Dave Aranda sensed something special about Baylor even before the Bears were looking for a new head coach.

'I could see the togetherness of the team, I could see the toughness of the team,' said Aranda, who as national champion LSU's defensive coordinator saw Baylor on film when the Tigers were preparing last month to play Oklahoma.

Aranda was formally introduced as Baylor's coach Monday, four days after being hired as a first-time head coach and a week after LSU capped a 15-0 season with a win over Clemson.

'When this job came open, I said this is in my heart, this is me,' he said. 'I feel like this is God talking to me.'

Athletic director Mack Rhoades said Aranda was the first choice and the only person offered the job after Matt Rhule was hired Jan. 7 as head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

Rhule took Baylor from a 1-11 record in his 2017 debut season to 11 wins this season, when the Bears finished 13th in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll after playing in the Big 12 championship game and the Sugar Bowl.

Aranda takes over a much different Baylor program than Rhule, who arrived from Temple to a depleted roster and turmoil in the wake of the sprawling sexual assault scandal at the private Baptist school led to the firing in May 2016 of two-time Big 12 champion coach Art Briles.

The NCAA still hasn't issued any rulings on its investigation in the case, and there could still be penalties. Aranda said Rhoades and Baylor officials have been transparent with him about where the situation stands, and he is comfortable with where things are.

The 43-year-old Aranda was a Power Five defensive coordinator the past seven seasons. He was at Wisconsin from 2013-15 before spending the past four years at LSU.

His coaching career started as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech from 2000-02, and he then spent two years as linebackers coach at Houston.

