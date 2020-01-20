Northwestern looks to knock off No. 17 Maryland

No. 17 Maryland (14-4, 4-3) vs. Northwestern (6-11, 1-6)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Maryland looks to give Northwestern its 11th straight loss to ranked opponents. Northwestern's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 20 Michigan Wolverines 61-52 on Feb. 6, 2018. Maryland beat Purdue by seven at home in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Jalen Smith and Anthony Cowan Jr. have led the Terrapins. Smith has averaged 13.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while Cowan has recorded 15.6 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Wildcats have been led by Miller Kopp and Pat Spencer, who are averaging 13.1 and 10.6 points, respectively.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Spencer has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Northwestern field goals over the last five games. Spencer has accounted for 26 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Northwestern is 0-10 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Maryland is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Terrapins are 3-4 when scoring any fewer than 72.

DID YOU KNOW: The Maryland defense has allowed only 60.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 20th-lowest figure in the country. The Northwestern offense has produced just 66.8 points through 17 games (ranked 259th among Division I teams).

