2 men arrested after police chase in Missouri, Illinois

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Two men are in custody after officers were shot at and a police vehicle was intentionally rammed during a chase that began in Cape Girardeau and ended in Illinois, authorities said.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said no one was injured in the incident Saturday night. .

The chase began when Cape Girardeau police officers tried to stop a pickup truck in Cape Girardeau and the driver fled. Hann says the truck driver, 31-year-old Charles Franz Jr.. of Cape Girardeau, intentionally rammed a police vehicle before driving across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Illinois, The Southeast Missourian reported.

During the pursuit in Illinois, a passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Cameron W. Cook of Scott City, shot at the officers, Hann stated. The chase ended when the truck wrecked.

Franz is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond for potential charges of felony assault on a law enforcement officer and felony resisting arrest, Cook was arrested on existing warrants from another agency.

Both men are being held at the Tri-County Justice and Detention Center in Ullin, Illinois. More charges are pending in Illinois, Hann said.