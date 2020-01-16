Montana State women's hoops coach extends contract

BOZEMAN, Mont. -- Montana State women's basketball coach Tricia Binford has signed a three-year contract renewal, athletics director Leon Costello said.

The contract, which has a base salary of $165,000, will run from July 1 through the 2022-23 basketball season.

Binford is in her 15th year with the Bobcats, who have averaged nearly 20 wins per season over the past four seasons. Her teams won regular season Big Sky Conference titles during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, won the 2017 Big Sky Conference tournament and played in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1993.

'The Montana State women's basketball program has achieved milestones on the court and in the classroom under head coach Tricia Binford,' Costello said in a statement Wednesday. 'She is a great recruiter, teacher and mentor and I am excited for the future and continued growth of our women's basketball program under her leadership.'

The contract includes bonuses for increased ticket sales, the team's academic success, winning a conference championship and playing in the NCAA tournament, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

Montana State currently sits atop the Big Sky Conference standings with a 5-1 record.