 

Nation's largest retail trade group: holiday sales rose 4.1%

 
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/16/2020 11:36 AM

NEW YORK -- The nation's largest retail trade group says holiday sales increased 4.1%, near the top end of its forecast.

The National Retail Federation had expected a range of 3.8% to 4.2% for the November and December period.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The results offer a dose of optimism for the retail industry after several large stores delivered disappointing holiday sales.

The numbers exclude sales from automobile dealers, gas stations and restaurants.

Online and other non-store sales were up 14.6% over the prior year and are included in the total.

The NRF forecast considers economic indicators such as consumer credit, disposable personal income and monthly retail sales.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 