Muguruza withdraws from Hobart International due to illness

HOBART, Australia -- Two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza has withdrawn from her quarterfinal match at the Hobart International on Thursday with a viral illness.

Second-seeded Muguruza was scheduled to play Veronika Kudermetova. The Russian will receive a walkover and advance to the semifinals.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Muguruza won the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon.

Top-seeded Elise Mehrtens was scheduled to play Heather Watson among the other quarterfinals on Thursday.

