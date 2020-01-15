Muguruza withdraws from Hobart International due to illness
HOBART, Australia -- Two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza has withdrawn from her quarterfinal match at the Hobart International on Thursday with a viral illness.
Second-seeded Muguruza was scheduled to play Veronika Kudermetova. The Russian will receive a walkover and advance to the semifinals.
Muguruza won the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon.
Top-seeded Elise Mehrtens was scheduled to play Heather Watson among the other quarterfinals on Thursday.
