Spain: Search for missing person after chemical blast

In this image made from video provided by Laura_presicce, a fire is seen in Tarragona, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. A massive explosion took place at an industrial zone for chemicals in northeastern Spain on Tuesday, and the regional emergency services agency warned people nearby not to go outside. A tweet by emergency services for the Catalonia region called the blast in the port city of Tarragona a 'chemical accident' and said no information on possible deaths or injuries was available. (Laura_presicce via AP) Associated Press

Smoke rise following a big explosion at an industrial hub near the port city of Tarragona, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. A chemical emergency alert has been activated in northeastern Spain following a big explosion in an industrial zone near the port city of Tarragona, regional emergency services said Tuesday. Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain -- Authorities in northeastern Spain on Wednesday resumed the search for a worker who is missing since a massive explosion at a petrochemical plant killed one person and injured eight others.

The regional firefighters for Catalonia said 30 firefighting crews worked through the night to combat the massive fire near the city of Tarragona on the Mediterranean coast.

A preliminary investigation indicated the force of Tuesday night's blast killed an individual in a nearby neighborhood when a piece of metal struck his residence. The injured were workers at the plant.

Fire chief Albert Ventosa said Wednesday that the fire is under control and that there is no danger to the exterior of the plant.

Authorities are investigating the cause of what they describe as a 'chemical accident.'