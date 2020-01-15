Target, like other retailers, did not have a Merry Christmas
Updated 1/15/2020 7:53 AM
Comparable stores sales at Target fell well below the previous year, joining a growing list of retailers reporting meager performances during the critical holiday shopping season.
Target said Wednesday that it experienced weaker-than-expected sales of electronics, toys and home goods. Comparable sales climbed 1.4% in the November-December period, compared with a 5.7% increase a year earlier.
Digital sales rose 19%, also down from last year's jump of 29%.
Shares of Target are down 7% before the opening bell.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.