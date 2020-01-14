 

Top draft choices Murray, Bosa make All-Rookie Team

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/14/2020 2:40 PM

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and San Francisco edge rusher Nick Bosa, the top two selections in last year's NFL draft, have made the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

Also on the PFWA squad announced Tuesday are first-round selections Oakland running back Josh Jacobs; Denver tight end Noah Fant; Houston tackle Tytus Howard; defensive linemen Josh Allen of Jacksonville, Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants, and Ed Oliver of Buffalo; linebackers Devin Bush of Pittsburgh and Devin White of Tampa Bay; and safety Darnell Savage of Green Bay.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

New Orleans led the PFWA balloting with three members of the team: center Erik McCoy, cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and punt returner Deonte Harris. In all 18 teams are represented among the 27 players selected.

The roster:

QB '" Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

RB '" Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

WR '" A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans; Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins

TE '" Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

C '" Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

G '" Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers; Dalton Risner, Denver Broncos

T '" Tytus Howard, Houston Texans; Jawaan Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars

Defense

DL '" Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars; Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills

LB '" Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers; Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers; Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB '" Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, New Orleans Saints; Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S '" Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers; Juan Thornhill, Kansas City Chiefs

Special Teams

PK '" Austin Seibert, Cleveland Browns

P '" Jamie Gillan, Cleveland Browns

KR '" Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

PR '" Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints

ST '" Drue Tranquill, Los Angeles Chargers

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

