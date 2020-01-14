 

TV audience up slightly from last year for CFP championship

  • LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss scores a touchdown past Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

    LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss scores a touchdown past Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. Associated Press

  • LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after scoring with wide receiver Justin Jefferson during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

    LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after scoring with wide receiver Justin Jefferson during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. Associated Press

  • LSU safety Grant Delpit holds the trophy as quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and linebacker Patrick Queen look on after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25.

    LSU safety Grant Delpit holds the trophy as quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and linebacker Patrick Queen look on after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. Associated Press

  • LSU celebrates after winning a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25.

    LSU celebrates after winning a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. Associated Press

  • LSU fans celebrate at Varsity Theatre, in Baton Rouge, La., after LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 in the NCAA College Football Playoff championship game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

    LSU fans celebrate at Varsity Theatre, in Baton Rouge, La., after LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 in the NCAA College Football Playoff championship game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Associated Press

 
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/14/2020 4:14 PM

LSU's national championship game victory against Clemson drew nearly 26 million viewers to ESPN, up slightly from last year's final.


ESPN said Tuesday that viewership for the three-game College Football Playoff increased 4% from last season, when Clemson beat Alabama in the championship.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The network's championship game megacast, which includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews, drew 25.6 million viewers. Last year's megacast had 25.3 million viewers. The ESPN-only audience was also up over last year, from 24.3 million to 25 million.

Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, led No. 1 LSU to a 42-25 victory Monday night in New Orleans. The game was 28-25 in the third quarter before LSU surged and put away the title early in the fourth quarter.

Overall, the television audience for New Year's Six games were down 4% over last year for ESPN.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 