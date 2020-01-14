 

Panthers LB Kuechly retiring after 8 seasons in NFL

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) runs past Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Indianapolis.

    Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) runs past Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

 
By STEVE REED
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/14/2020 9:03 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons.

The 28-year-old Kuechly made the surprising announcement Tuesday night in a video posted on the team's website. He said, 'I think now is the right chance to move on."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Kuechly was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times. However, he suffered three concussions during his career, which may have led to his decision.

Kuechly was in tears when he was carted off the field after a concussion during the 2016 season, a striking moment that highlighted the NFL's ongoing problem with brain injuries.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 