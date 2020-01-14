Panthers LB Kuechly retiring after 8 seasons in NFL

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) runs past Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons.

The 28-year-old Kuechly made the surprising announcement Tuesday night in a video posted on the team's website. He said, 'I think now is the right chance to move on."

Kuechly was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times. However, he suffered three concussions during his career, which may have led to his decision.

Kuechly was in tears when he was carted off the field after a concussion during the 2016 season, a striking moment that highlighted the NFL's ongoing problem with brain injuries.

___

