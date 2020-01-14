Iran warns of a "serious and strong response" to Europe's move toward possible sanctions as nuclear deal unravels.
TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran warns of a "serious and strong response" to Europe's move toward possible sanctions as nuclear deal unravels.
