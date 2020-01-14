World's largest asset manager shifts focus to climate change
Updated 1/14/2020 8:40 AM
NEW YORK -- BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, will make climate change central to its investment decisions going forward.
Founder and CEO Laurence Fink, who oversees the management of about $7 trillion in funds, said in his influential annual letter to CEOs Tuesday that he believes we are 'on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance' because of a warming planet.
Climate change has become the top issue raised by clients, Fink said, and it will affect everything from municipal bonds to long-term mortgages for homes.
The New York firm is taking immediate action, exiting investments in coal used to generate power, and it will begin asking clients to disclose their climate-related risks.
